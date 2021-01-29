Saskatchewan First Nations install cold-chain equipment for COVID-19 vaccine storage

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations communities in northern Saskatchewan are working with the federal government to receive and install deep freezers, fridges and power generators for when they need to store the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) serves 33 communities across the province and generally its Prince Albert office is the main distribution point for all vaccines for community members.

Tara Campbell, the executive director, said things have changed with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“In anticipation of following the existing vaccine distribution framework, the NITHA office obtained a -20 C freezer from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for the sole purpose of Moderna vaccine storage,” Campbell said in an email to Global News.

“In addition to our back-up power supply which we already had in place, we added a generator. These measures ensure that there is an uninterrupted power supply in the event of a power outage.”

Last week, a batch of vaccines was spoiled at a B.C. First Nations clinic due to a power outage.

In order to keep the doses from spoiling, the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at -70 C while the Moderna vaccine has to be stored at -20 C.

When Saskatchewan received its first shipment of doses, health officials said remote communities would likely receive the Moderna vaccine because it is easier to transport given the cold chain storage requirements.

Campbell said First Nations leaders are working to ensure that when the doses reach their communities, cold chain equipment requirements like freezers and power generators are in place.

The executive director noted that while some communities already have the infrastructure, others are working to install it while there is a lot of demand for the equipment around the world.

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine – Dec 30, 2020

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said primary and secondary depot sites for vaccine delivery have been chosen in Saskatchewan and the equipment for primary sites has been secured with some already installed.

“Freezers and or fridges for secondary sites are also in the process of being secured,” ISC said in a statement.

“Additional cold chain equipment, such as additional fridge capacity to store thawed vaccine in community, is being assessed, and we are working with partners within the PHAC and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to secure the necessary equipment.”

The Athabasca Health Authority, which oversees healthcare for the most northern parts of Saskatchewan, said all of its sites had backup power in place prior to the pandemic.

Saskatoon Tribal Council told Global News the number of doses it has received for its communities has been so low that there hasn’t been a concern for storage yet with all shots being able to be done in a matter of hours.

Prince Albert Grand Council said its communities are in a similar situation where it can manage the number of vaccine doses it has received so far.