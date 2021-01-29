Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, Niagara records 300th death

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and four more virus-related deaths, with three tied to a Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) hospital.

Public health reported the new deaths at the Juravinski Hospital’s F4 surgical unit on Friday. The section has been in an outbreak since Jan. 15 and has seen 21 coronavirus cases.

The city’s two hospital agencies, HHS and St. Joe’s, have a combined 11 current outbreaks in local health facilities. There are more than 200 cases connected to the surges involving at least 100 patients and 100 workers. There have been 11 deaths tied to the outbreaks with seven from Juravinski’s E3 Clinical Teaching Unit.

The satellite health facility on Main Street East added five more cases on Friday on the sixth-floor outbreak. The facility has had almost 100 cases since the first of three ongoing outbreaks started on Jan. 7.

There has been one death on the facility’s second-floor unit.

One other death reported Friday was tied to an outbreak at Maxwell’s Retirement Home on Bay Street South in Central Hamilton. It’s the first death in an outbreak that began on Jan. 17 and has accounted for 19 total coronavirus cases.

Of the four latest deaths, two people were over 80, and two were in their 70s.

The city has had 248 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March of last year.

Hamilton now has 47 outbreaks that have accounted for more than 770 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths.

The latest outbreak, which was declared on Thursday, involves 11 staff at Canada Bread’s facility on Nebo Road.

Two outbreaks were declared over on Thursday at the Good Shephard Men’s Shelter and the Capability Support Services which had five staff cases between them.

The city’s total number of active cases were down from 710 on Thursday to 681 on Friday.

There have now been 9,057 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

In the city’s virtual town hall on Thursday night, medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson revealed that more than 19,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hamilton to about 16,000 people, with 3,000 fully immunized with both required doses.

Halton Region reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Halton Region reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five virus-related deaths.

Three of the deaths were recorded in Burlington while Milton accounted for two.

Two of the deaths resulted from current outbreaks at a pair of LTCHs — Allendale in Milton and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington.

The Mount Nemo death is the first in that outbreak, which started on Jan. 10, and now involves 43 total coronavirus cases.

Allendale now has two deaths among 13 cases in an outbreak that also started on Jan. 10.

Halton has 41 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

The region now has 8,290 total coronavirus cases since last March. The region has had 160 COVID-19-related deaths.

Halton’s active cases were down slightly from 461 on Thursday to 452 on Friday. Burlington has 134 active cases, Halton Hills 54, Milton 171 and Oakville 93.

Niagara Region reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 300 virus-related deaths

Niagara Region recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and has now had more than 300 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Public health reported eight more people with COVID-19 have died as of Jan. 29, which now gives the region 307 total pandemic-related deaths.

Niagara has had 7,743 total positive cases since March.

The region’s active cases dropped for the fifth consecutive day from 1,360 on Thursday to 1,222 on Friday.

The region has 43 active outbreaks, 28 of which are in health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and five in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s hospitals in Welland and St. Catharines.

The two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 14 combined active cases at an inpatient unit and the emergency department as of Thursday.

The Welland site has three outbreaks on the sixth-floor unit involving five active cases, its fourth floor with seven cases, and a single case in its extended care unit affecting just one resident.

There have been eight virus-related deaths tied to two outbreaks at the Welland sight.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has eight active cases. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 78 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

Despite not having any active cases, the outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge continues. The home has accounted for 246 cases in its outbreak and 34 deaths.

Niagara Health has 45 patients being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Public health says another 103 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were dispensed on Thursday. To date, more than 3,900 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Friday and saw its active cases drop for the fifth day in a row from 67 on Thursday to 58 as of Jan. 29.

The counties combined have 1,309 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

Public health declared the outbreak at Caressant Care in Courtland over as of Thursday. The LTCH had three staff cases.

The region now has six institutional outbreaks: at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

The outbreak at Grandview Lodge has grown to four cases after routine testing turned up an asymptomatic worker at the facility.

Transmission to residents has been ruled out, however, the current outbreak status at the home has been extended.

Edgewater Gardens’ outbreak involves four staff cases.

Public health also revealed that the United Kingdom (UK) variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Haldimand-Norfolk in at least one case.

“The appearance of this more easily-transmittable variant of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk underscores the importance of continuing to follow public health guidance,” says Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Medical Officer of Health.

Brant County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and saw active cases rise by three to 55 as of Jan. 29.

The region has recorded 1,342 total cases since the pandemic began.

Seven people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

The county has just one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and seven staff cases.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Brant’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now on hold at least until March due to delays in vaccine deliveries from overseas.