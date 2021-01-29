Ontario reports more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases, 58 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 264,300.

Friday’s case count is lower than Thursday’s which saw 2,093 new infections. On Wednesday 1,670 new cases were recorded and 1,740 on Tuesday.

“Locally, there are 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel, and 170 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,072 as 58 more deaths were reported.

Officials have now included a section for confirmed variant cases and have listed 51 U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) cases detected so far in the province.

Meanwhile, 237,871 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19 which is about 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,900 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 20,357 — down from the previous day when it was 21,478, and down from last Friday at 25,263.

The seven-day average has now reached 2,011, down from yesterday at 2,128 and down from last week at 2,703— showing a downward trend in new cases.

Ontario reported 1,291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 47 from the previous day), with 360 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 271 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by five).

The government said 69,040 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 40,453 tests awaiting results. A total of 9,564,571 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Friday was 3.3 per cent, as it was on Thursday, and again one week ago.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the province has administered 327,455 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 10,215 in the last day. There are 61,679 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the only vaccines currently approved in Canada, require two shots.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

129,341 people are male — an increase of 908 cases.

133,497 people are female — an increase of 923 cases.

34,524 people are 19 and under — an increase of 233 cases.

96,660 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 629 cases.

76,238 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 554 cases.

38,164 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 298 cases.

18,673 people are 80 and over — an increase of 120 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 22

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 226

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,635

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,186

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,491 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 29 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 229 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 956 active cases among long-term care residents and 899 active cases among staff — down by 85 cases and down by 39 cases, respectively, in the last day.

