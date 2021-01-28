Ontario modelling shows coronavirus cases declining, but variant poses ‘significant threat’

Send this page to someone via email

The latest coronavirus data by Ontario’s COVID-19 science and modelling tables show cases overall are declining, but experts say deaths at the province’s long-term care homes are increasing as capacity at intensive care units continues to remain strained.

The update comes amid concerns by experts about COVID-19 variants.

“COVID-19 has an outsized impact on our health system. This access to care deficit continues to grow and will have short- and longer-term negative impacts on health,” a presentation by officials Thursday afternoon said.

“We are still likely to surpass total deaths (at long-term care homes) from the first wave. Interventions to reduce deaths in long-term care will be critical.”

According to the most recent modelling data, Peel Region continues to lead the total new cases per 100,000 residents a week across Ontario’s 35 public health units with 200 cases for every 100,000.

Windsor-Essex comes second with 196 followed by Niagara Region with 171, Toronto with 170, Lambton with 154, York Region with 127, Waterloo Region with 122, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph with 121 and Huron-Perth with 100.

When it comes to Ontario’s long-term care homes, officials said 256 out of 626 facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks and 80 out of the 256 homes have one case.

Since Jan. 1, the province reported 596 long-term care home residents and three staff members have died after contracting COVID-19.

However, since Jan. 14, which also coincided with the provincial stay-at-home order coming into effect, officials said cases began declining from the highest volume of new cases seen over the past five months.

U.K. variant poses ‘significant threat,’ public health intervention will help: experts

Officials with the two advisory bodies said the U.K. variant is spreading in Ontario and poses a “significant threat” to getting the pandemic under control.

Experts said government action will play a key role in response to COVID-19 variants.

“Modelling and international examples suggest that maintaining public health interventions will support continued reductions in cases, even with a return to school,” the presentation said.

This is developing story that will be updated.