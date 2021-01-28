Menu

Health
January 28 2021 10:48am
04:48

Frontline Heroes: A day in the life of a respiratory therapist

Toronto General Hospital’s respiratory therapist Luanne Tepper talks about how the pandemic has changed her life and her role in keeping COVID-19 patients alive.

