Police dogs help track drug suspects after car chase in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say the K9 unit helped find three suspects who fled from a vehicle following a police chase early Friday.

Police say the chase started after officers tried to pull over what they’re calling a suspicious vehicle near McPhillips Street and Winnipeg Avenue around 12:49 a.m.

They say the vehicle eventually stopped after a stop stick was used to deflate its tires and it crashed into a snow bank at Arlington Street and Church Avenue.

Three suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot, but all three were found with help from the tactical support team and police dogs.

Three individuals are in police custody and face various charges after a pursuit overnight that ended in the area of Arlington Street and Church Avenue. Officers seized 6 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 rounds of ammunition. Media release: https://t.co/9CIMmuJ1U8 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 29, 2021

A search of the suspects found six ounces of meth and 21 rounds of ammunition, police say.

Police says they’re still investigating to determine if the suspects’ vehicle was stolen.

Three men, aged 26 to 32, remain in custody and face various charges, according to police.

