Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide after assault on Craig Street

By Shane Gibson Global News
A police car outside a home on Craig Street Thursday night.
A police car outside a home on Craig Street Thursday night. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police say an assault in Wolseley that sent a person to hospital Thursday is now a homicide.

Police were called to the 500 block of Craig Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of an assault.

One person in critical condition after 'violent incident' in Wolseley, Winnipeg police say

At the time they said an injured person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

On Friday police confirmed the person has since died and homicide detectives are investigating.

Police haven’t provided the gender of the victim or said if any weapons were involved.

Trending Stories

A police spokesperson said more information will be released later in the day Friday.

Two police cars were seen near a home in the 500 block of Craig Street Thursday evening, one in front and one in the back.

—More to come.

"It's like a piece of my heart is gone," 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg
"It's like a piece of my heart is gone," 2020 another violent, deadly year in Winnipeg – Jan 8, 2021
Winnipeg policeHomicideWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWPSWinnipeg assaultCraig Street
