One person is in critical condition after a “violent incident” in the Wolseley area, according to Winnipeg police.

Two police cars were seen near a home in the 500-block of Craig Street Thursday evening, one in front and one in the back.

Police couldn’t confirm if weapons were involved.

More information is expected to be released Friday.

More to come…

