Winnipeg police name suspect in 2020’s 43rd homicide

Winnipeg police say a 31 year-old man is dead, and a dangerous man is on the loose after what could be the city’s final homicide of 2020.

At 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue, where reports indicated a man had been seriously assaulted.

Leroy Jamie Daniel Flett, 31, was found at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries on New Year’s Day.

Investigators have since identified 29-year-old Evan Jaye Littlejohn as a suspect in the death.

An arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for the suspect, who police describe as five-foot-eleven and 176 lbs.

Police urge anyone who sees Littlejohn to call 9-1-1 immediately and to not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call either 9-1-1, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The death is Winnipeg’s 43rd killing of 2020, just one shy of 2019’s unfortunate record of 44.

That excludes the death of Gerhard Reimer-Weibe, who was believed to have been killed in the city, but his body was found in Portage la Prairie.

