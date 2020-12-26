Police investigating Winnipeg’s 42nd homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man in his 30s has become the city’s 42nd homicide victim of 2020.

Winnipeg Police say the crime happened around 5:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when emergency crews responded to reports of an injured man in the 500 block of Furby Street.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).