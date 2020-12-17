Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP revisiting homicide victim’s Winnipeg home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 3:54 pm
Police outside Bud Paul's residence.
Police outside Bud Paul's residence. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are continuing their investigation into the death of Winnipeg man Bud Paul, whose body was found in August on Roseau River Anisihinabe First Nation after a disappearance and search.

Police said Thursday they’ve returned to Paul’s last-known residence, on Hesepler Avenue in Winnipeg, to search for more clues that might help solve the case, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Read more: Remains found in Roseau River are those of missing Winnipegger Bud Paul, say Manitoba RCMP

Bud Paul.
Bud Paul. RCMP Manitoba

Investigators have identified two suspects, both from Winnipeg — a 36-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man — and are continuing to look for information about Paul’s whereabouts between Aug. 1 and 10 of this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 431-489-8551.

Click to play video 'Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP' Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP
Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP – Oct 14, 2020
