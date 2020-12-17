Manitoba RCMP revisiting homicide victim’s Winnipeg home

Manitoba RCMP are continuing their investigation into the death of Winnipeg man Bud Paul, whose body was found in August on Roseau River Anisihinabe First Nation after a disappearance and search.
Police said Thursday they’ve returned to Paul’s last-known residence, on Hesepler Avenue in Winnipeg, to search for more clues that might help solve the case, which is being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators have identified two suspects, both from Winnipeg — a 36-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man — and are continuing to look for information about Paul’s whereabouts between Aug. 1 and 10 of this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 431-489-8551.
