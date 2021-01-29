Coronavirus: 8th death in Northumberland County; active cases drop by nearly 2 dozen in HKPR region

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its eight COVID-19-related death in Northumberland County on Friday.

Details on the case were not made available — it’s now the health unit’s 48th death since the pandemic was declared with 40 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of those were associated with a springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home.

The health unit on Friday morning reported six new cases of COVID-19 — five in the Kawarthas and one in Northumberland.

Four outbreaks remain active in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Friday morning:

Caressant Care Mary Street nursing home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 23, one employee

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9, three resident deaths. Twenty-five active cases (nine residents, 16 staff) as of Thursday morning

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth (declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg (declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive)

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 — two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive.

COVID-19 case data from the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

As of Friday, there are now 61 active cases, down from the 83 active cases reported 24 hours earlier: 46 in the Kawarthas, 13 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County.

Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been 839 reported cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction, of which 743 have been resolved — approximately 89 per cent. To date, there have been 32 hospitalized cases.

The health unit reports there are 126 high-risk contacts, a slight decrease from 132 reported on Thursday.