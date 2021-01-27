Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 27 2021 5:51pm
02:22

Ontario reports more than 45 new cases of COVID-19 variant

Variant cases have been discovered in pockets of Ontario, including much of the GTA. Doctors are concerned those numbers are likely much higher. Morganne Campbell reports.

