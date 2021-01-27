Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 27 2021 5:51pm 02:22 Ontario reports more than 45 new cases of COVID-19 variant Variant cases have been discovered in pockets of Ontario, including much of the GTA. Doctors are concerned those numbers are likely much higher. Morganne Campbell reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604004/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7604004/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?