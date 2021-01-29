Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police search for missing London man

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 29, 2021 5:28 am
File photo.
File photo. 980 CFPL News

London police are asking for help from the public as they try to locate a missing 35-year-old.

Mohammad Jamal, of London, was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Trafalgar Street and Bonaventure. He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, blue and white toque, and work boots at the time.

Trending Stories

Read more: Chatham-Kent police seek suspect in attempted murder investigation

A photo of Jamal has not been released, but police describe him as 6’1″, 180 lbs, with medium length black hair.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceLondonmissing personLondon PoliceHelpPublic's assistance
Flyers
More weekly flyers