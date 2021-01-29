Police search for missing London man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking for help from the public as they try to locate a missing 35-year-old.

Mohammad Jamal, of London, was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Trafalgar Street and Bonaventure. He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, blue and white toque, and work boots at the time.

A photo of Jamal has not been released, but police describe him as 6’1″, 180 lbs, with medium length black hair.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Advertisement