Crime

Chatham-Kent police seek suspect in attempted murder investigation

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 28, 2021 8:17 am
Terry St. Hill.
Terry St. Hill. Handout

Chatham-Kent Police are searching for a 19-year-old man as part of an attempted murder investigation.

Police say the incident took place on Harvey Street in Chatham around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical attention. Police say a dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

Police say they are searching for Terry St. Hill, 19, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police believe St. Hill may have ties to other communities outside the municipality of Chatham-Kent.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Const Cole Abbott at 519-380-6024.

