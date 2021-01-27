Menu

London woman arrested after robbery, stabbing at Hyde Park Walmart

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 27, 2021 2:12 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police say a 29-year-old is facing a charge of armed robbery in connection with a violent incident inside a northwest shopping centre.

Police say a loss prevention officer saw a woman conceal items inside a bag at 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., the Walmart southeast of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road, at roughly 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the loss prevention officer approached her, identified himself, and was speaking with her when the woman “produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled southbound from the shopping centre.”

Police were contacted and a police dog was able to track the suspect east to Blackacres Boulevard, where police say she was arrested without incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital by paramedics and the unidentified stolen items were recovered.

 

