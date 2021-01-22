Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teenager charged after downtown stabbing: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 22, 2021 11:10 am
FILE.
FILE. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say a 17-year-old is facing assault charges in connection with a stabbing Wednesday night.

Police say a 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a stranger approached him from behind and stabbed him.

Read more: 2 men charged following downtown apartment stabbing: London police

According to police, the victim was walking along Richmond Street, just south of King Street, at roughly 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Trending Stories

The suspect reportedly fled the area and police were contacted.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect description was provided to police.

Police say officers viewed video surveillance on Thursday and were able to identify the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged in random New Year’s Eve machete attack in Vancouver

London police say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceKing StreetYouth Criminal Justice ActRichmond Streetunprovoked attackstranger assaultteenage suspectUnprovoked Stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers