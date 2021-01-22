Teenager charged after downtown stabbing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 17-year-old is facing assault charges in connection with a stabbing Wednesday night.

Police say a 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a stranger approached him from behind and stabbed him.

According to police, the victim was walking along Richmond Street, just south of King Street, at roughly 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The suspect reportedly fled the area and police were contacted.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect description was provided to police.

Police say officers viewed video surveillance on Thursday and were able to identify the suspect.

London police say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.