Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
News

Man charged in random New Year’s Eve machete attack in Vancouver

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Buildings and stores including the Vogue theatre light up Granville Street at dusk in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on August 26, 2020.
Buildings and stores including the Vogue theatre light up Granville Street at dusk in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

A man is facing six charges in connection with a random machete attack in downtown Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

Cruz Thomas Joseph, 33, is accused of two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, the Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a report of a serious and unprovoked assault near Granville and Helmcken streets.

Read more: Dozens, including former Canucks anthem singer, attend Vancouver NYE anti-mask rally

The suspect, according to Const. Tania Visintin, walked up to a stranger and “slashed the victim in the face with a machete.”

Click to play video 'Man seen walking around East Vancouver with machete charged' Man seen walking around East Vancouver with machete charged
Man seen walking around East Vancouver with machete charged – Dec 6, 2020

The victim was taken to hospital with what police call non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 1, Joseph was remanded in custody for a court appearance on Jan. 5.

Read more: Man charged in terrifying East Vancouver machete incident

Joseph is also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats in relation to a separate incident in Vancouver on Oct. 16, 2020.

He is due in court on the earlier charges on Jan. 13.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeNew Year's EveVancouver crimeGranville Streetmachete attackAssault ChargesRandom AttackGranville stripGranville Mallnew year's eve attackCruz JosephCruz Thomas Joseph
Flyers
More weekly flyers