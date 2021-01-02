Man charged in random New Year’s Eve machete attack in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing six charges in connection with a random machete attack in downtown Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

Cruz Thomas Joseph, 33, is accused of two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, the Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a report of a serious and unprovoked assault near Granville and Helmcken streets.

The suspect, according to Const. Tania Visintin, walked up to a stranger and “slashed the victim in the face with a machete.”

The victim was taken to hospital with what police call non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested.

On Jan. 1, Joseph was remanded in custody for a court appearance on Jan. 5.

Joseph is also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats in relation to a separate incident in Vancouver on Oct. 16, 2020.

He is due in court on the earlier charges on Jan. 13.