Canada

2 men charged following downtown apartment stabbing: London police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
kali9 / iStock

Two London, Ont., men are facing charges after a stabbing incident in the city’s downtown core.

Police say just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, three men were inside an apartment building in the 500 block of Dundas Street when things got violent.

Video surveillance showed that a 25-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed by two men, according to officials.

Apartment staff called police and emergency crews responded.

Read more: London police report 3 break and enters Tuesday

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Two men, aged 28 and 38, are facing assault charges.

Both were expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

