London police report 3 break and enters Tuesday

London police are reporting that four people have been arrested in connection with three separate break and enters Tuesday.

Police say the incidents all happened relatively early in the day and that none of the incidents are related to one another.

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. when police received a call about a possible break and enter at a home in the 1500 block of Drew Street.

Officers say the occupants thought they heard footsteps inside the home.

Police say the suspects fled on foot and a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were arrested nearby with the assistance of the LPS canine unit.

At around 9:15 a.m., police say a restaurant owner contacted police after he saw a man inside a building at 1449 Dundas St. A 34-year-old man was arrested shortly after police arrived.

Police later received a 911 call for a possible break and enter at a building in the 400 block of Oxford Street East at 12:15 p.m. after property management says a suspect was seen inside. A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

As a result of the investigations, the 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were charged with break enter and theft in connection with the first incident. The 30-year-old also faces a charge for failing to comply with a release order.

The 34-year-old man and 59-year-old man have both been charged with break and enter with intent in connection with the second and third incidents, respectively.

The 59-year-old is expected to appear in London court Wednesday concerning his charges, while the other three have been released from custody and have court dates in March 2021.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).