London police: attempted robbery near Wharncliffe and Baseline roads

London police are in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Baseline Road in response to an attempted robbery.

Police say they responded to an attempted robbery just after 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Const. Sandasha Bough says a number of officers are actively searching for a suspect.

“There is no indication that there is any risk to public safety at this time,” Bough said.

No other information has been released at this time. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

