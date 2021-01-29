Menu

Weather

More snow squalls expected in the London area

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 29, 2021 6:47 am
Looks like it will be a busy Friday for snow removal crews in the London region.
Looks like it will be a busy Friday for snow removal crews in the London region. City of London / Twitter

Environment Canada says snow squalls will likely cause issues on roads in the London area Friday morning.

The national weather agency says the local heavy snow squalls are expected to continue through the morning before tapering off near noon.

The squalls are expected to drift south into western Middlesex County and eastern Lambton County late Friday morning.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” according to Environment Canada.

Trending Stories

Forecasters say local snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm in 12 hours are possible.

OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk is asking motorists to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

“Make sure your entire headlighting system is on in your vehicle, so yo can be seen by other drivers,” said Sanchuk.

“As the snow progresses it is really starting to accumulate, the roads are slick, snow covered, and in certain spots ice covered, so we’re asking everyone to drive with caution.”

The snow squall warning is in place for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has a snow squall watch in place for Strathroy, Komoka, and western Middlesex County, as forecasters anticipate squalls to begin west of London Friday morning, and continue through the afternoon before tapering off.

