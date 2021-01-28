Menu

Crime

Second person charged in death of Saint-Ignace, N.B., woman last year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2021 3:52 pm
Click to play video 'No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi' No charges laid against RCMP officers for killing Rodney Levi
New Brunswick’s office of public prosecutions says it will not lay any charges related to the death of Rodney Levi who was shot and killed by police last year. The crown has also released details gathered from witnesses of what happened that day. Silas Brown has more.

A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last March in Saint-Ignace, N.B., about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

Noel Sock, 32, who is serving time in jail on an unrelated matter, was arrested this week and charged with manslaughter, recklessly discharging a prohibited firearm, robbery with a prohibited weapon and with wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Sock was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.

Read more: RCMP investigate damage to suspension bridge in Nictau, N.B.

Another suspect in the case, Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair, was charged in December with manslaughter and is to appear in court at a later date for a bail hearing.

Last March, RCMP arrived to a home on Saint-Ignace Road following a call about a woman found unresponsive.

Erika Ann Vautour, 39, from Saint-Ignace, was transported hospital where she later died.

Click to play video 'Rodney Levi’s family say their fight to get answers not over' Rodney Levi’s family say their fight to get answers not over
Rodney Levi’s family say their fight to get answers not over

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

New Brunswick, Homicide, Manslaughter, New Brunswick homicide, Saint-Ignace, Erika Ann Vautour, Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair, Noel Sock, Saint-Ignace homicide
