RCMP investigate damage to suspension bridge in Nictau, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say a suspension bridge at the Sisson Generating Station in Nictau has collapsed after reported damage.
Investigators believe the incident occurred between Jan. 21 and 24.
“Entry was gained to the property and significant damage done to a suspension bridge causing it to collapse,” read a release.
Police say parts of the bridge were stolen, including the main support cables.
As a result of the damage, power employees were not able to access one part of the generating station.
According to the RCMP, this is the second incident that reportedly occurred in the last week. On Tuesday, they received a report of damage to travel trailers at the Acadian Timber Campground, near the Sisson Generating Station.
“At this time, we believe the incidents are connected,” RCMP said in the release.
Police ask anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity near the area between Jan. 21 and 27, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP.
