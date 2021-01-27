Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick EMO, RCMP are monitoring train derailment in Edmundston

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 7:56 am
N.B. RCMP responded to a train derailment on Tuesday.
N.B. RCMP responded to a train derailment on Tuesday. File / Global News

A train has derailed in the north-west of New Brunswick.

Few details are available but RCMP first tweeted about the derailment at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Brakes compromised by ice in runaway train that killed worker at CN Edmundston yard

The Mounties said that as a result of the derailment, Route 120 near Riceville Road in the local service district of Saint-Hilaire, N.B., was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s been no information on how many cars have derailed or what products the train was carrying.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Massive train derailment in B.C.’s Fraser Valley' Massive train derailment in B.C.’s Fraser Valley
Massive train derailment in B.C.’s Fraser Valley – Sep 14, 2020

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization said that it is monitoring the incident but that there is no threat to the public.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNew Brunswick RCMPTrain DerailmentemoEmergency Measures OrganizationDerailmentNB EMODerailSaint-HilaireRoute 120
Flyers
More weekly flyers