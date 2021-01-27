New Brunswick EMO, RCMP are monitoring train derailment in Edmundston

Send this page to someone via email

A train has derailed in the north-west of New Brunswick.

Few details are available but RCMP first tweeted about the derailment at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Mounties said that as a result of the derailment, Route 120 near Riceville Road in the local service district of Saint-Hilaire, N.B., was closed.

Due to a derailment, the 120 hwy near Riceville Rd is closed. Traffic is being diverted. #LSD Saint Hillaire — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 27, 2021

There’s been no information on how many cars have derailed or what products the train was carrying.

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization said that it is monitoring the incident but that there is no threat to the public.