New Brunswick EMO, RCMP are monitoring train derailment in Edmundston

A train has derailed in the north-west of New Brunswick.
Few details are available but RCMP first tweeted about the derailment at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Mounties said that as a result of the derailment, Route 120 near Riceville Road in the local service district of Saint-Hilaire, N.B., was closed.
There’s been no information on how many cars have derailed or what products the train was carrying.
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization said that it is monitoring the incident but that there is no threat to the public.
