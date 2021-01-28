Moncton landlord confirms 6 COVID-19 cases at apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

A Moncton landlord says his staff has taken action after six confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a complex on Lorentz Drive.

Dan Sampson, the director of property management for Killam Properties, told Global News on Monday that his staff had already stepped up cleaning since COVID-19 arrived in the province.

However, with the news of multiple cases in the building, they’ve stepped it up further, with commons areas being cleaned more often and greater attention paid to high-touch areas like elevator buttons and door handles.

Access to common areas such as the laundry room or elevator has also been limited to one person at a time.

Sampson confirmed that he’s been contacted multiple times by New Brunswick’s department of health regarding the cases.

On Jan. 14, the company was notified of two confirmed cases and then four additional cases a few days later.

“They have not told us, or are giving us the names of those persons or if they’re in one unit or (spread throughout) the building,” said Sampson.

“All they’re able to tell us for privacy reasons, apparently, is that there are six confirmed cases in that building.”

Since they were notified, the staff at the two-building complex have followed public health recommendations and distributed a letter to all tenants advising them of the cases and recommending that they get tested as soon as possible.

He says all Killam staff that live in the building, some of whom are resident managers, have had COVID-19 tests and tested negative.

Sampson said he is unable to say whether everyone in the building has been tested as they’re not privy to that information.

As of Thursday, there remain 88 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Moncton region which remains in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

In the red phase, people are restricted to a single household bubble, although that can be extended to include a caregiver, or a family member that needs support.