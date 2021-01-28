Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 12:53 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening' N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening
WATCH: Even as restrictions loosen in New Brunswick, there are questions – and confusion – over the way COVID-19 deaths are being counted.

New Brunswick health officials reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Two of the new cases are in the Saint John region, 11 are in the Moncton region and 14 are in the Edmundston region.

“All cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” the province says.

Read more: Doctors in hard-hit N.B. region warn COVID situation risks becoming unmanageable

The province also reported 41 new recoveries from COVID-19 since the day prior, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 313.

There have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in province, two of which were reported on Wednesday. Public health said the deaths included one individual in their 70s in the Edmundston region and one individual in their 70s in the Saint John region.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'New Brunswick teacher speaks out over lack of communication over possible COVID-19 exposure' New Brunswick teacher speaks out over lack of communication over possible COVID-19 exposure
New Brunswick teacher speaks out over lack of communication over possible COVID-19 exposure

To date, the province has confirmed 1,202 cases of COVID-19, and there have been a total of 872 recoveries.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All New Brunswick health zones are in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery, except the Moncton region which remains in the red alert level, and the Edmundston region which is still under a complete lockdown.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickMonctonAtlantic CanadaLockdownCOVID-19 updateNBEdmundston
Flyers
More weekly flyers