New Brunswick reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

New Brunswick health officials reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Two of the new cases are in the Saint John region, 11 are in the Moncton region and 14 are in the Edmundston region.

“All cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” the province says.

The province also reported 41 new recoveries from COVID-19 since the day prior, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 313.

There have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in province, two of which were reported on Wednesday. Public health said the deaths included one individual in their 70s in the Edmundston region and one individual in their 70s in the Saint John region.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,202 cases of COVID-19, and there have been a total of 872 recoveries.

All New Brunswick health zones are in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery, except the Moncton region which remains in the red alert level, and the Edmundston region which is still under a complete lockdown.

