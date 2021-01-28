Students in London, Ont., area to return to school Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Students in London, Middlesex County, Elgin County and Oxford County will be among the 280,000 allowed to return to school next week.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced that schools under the jurisdiction of four more public health units would be allowed to resume in-person learning on Feb. 1. This comes after the province allowed schools in seven other public health units to bring students back to school on Jan. 25.

Locally, schools under the jurisdiction of the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) be allowed to resume in-person learning on Feb. 1.

This covers the entirety of the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) and the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), along with parts of Conseil scolaire catholique Providence and Conseil scolaire Viamonde.

Both LDCSB and TVDSB have previously told Global News that the province had informed them the earliest return date would be Feb. 11.

In a statement attached to Thursday’s announcement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the decision was made “on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, with the support of the local medical officers of health.”

Lecce added that the return to school for these public health units will come with “additional layers of protection.”

“We are building on our plan by introducing stronger masking protocols to include grades 1-3, expanding access to targeted asymptomatic testing, and implementing stricter screening protocol,” Lecce said.

Thursday’s announcement also noted that local public health units “continue to have the authority to close schools based on their unique circumstances, and parents may choose to permit their children to continue learning remotely.”

“Before and after school child care programs may also resume on Feb. 1 and emergency child care will end on Jan. 29,” the announcement added.

While the majority of students in the London area were learning remotely, students with special education needs who are unable to participate in remote learning have been back in schools.

Elsewhere, schools under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Ottawa Public Health will also be allowed to resume in-person learning on Monday.

