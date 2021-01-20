Menu

Education

Schools in just 7 southern Ontario regions to open in-person Monday, rest stay online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2021 5:10 pm
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay will affect Ontario immunization plan
Premier Doug Ford is expressing frustration about a major hurdle when it comes to his government's COVID-19 immunization plan. Delivery of more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is delayed and that has Ford and his ministers seriously concerned and asking for answers from the federal government, the company, and the incoming U.S. president.

TORONTO — Schools in only seven public health units in southern Ontario can reopen to in-person learning on Monday while the rest will continue teaching students online.

Those seven public health units are Grey Bruce; Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge; Hastings and Prince Edward Counties; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington; Leeds, Grenville and Lanark; Peterborough; and Renfrew County.

The government says schools in all other southern Ontario public health units will continue remote learning.

Read more: Ontario reports 89 new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,655 more cases

In late December, the government announced that all schools would be closed to in-person learning for the first week of the winter term.

That closure was later extended to Jan. 25 for all schools in southern Ontario while students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms on Jan. 11.

The government then declared a state of emergency on Jan. 12 and extended online learning for schools in five hot spots until Feb. 10.

Coronavirus: Ontario has shut down 61 'unsafe' workplaces since start of COVID-19 pandemic, minister says
