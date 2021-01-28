N.L. man arrested for threats to ‘execute’ politicians to appear in court Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

CORNER BROOK, N.L. – A Newfoundland and Labrador man alleged to have threatened to kill politicians and to have had 36 knives in his truck when he was arrested near a campaign office is due in court this afternoon.

66-year-old George Brake, who RCMP say is from Shoal Brook in western Newfoundland, will appear in court in Corner Brook, N.L., on charges including uttering threats to cause death.

He was arrested Tuesday morning in Deer Lake, N.L., after a high-speed police chase through Deer Lake.

RCMP say the chase began when they were notified of a man behaving erratically, talking about guns and “stopping the election.”

Police say he was arrested near the office of Jim Goudie, the Progressive Conservative candidate running in the district against Liberal Leader Andrew Furey in the Feb. 13 provincial election.

Police say Brake said he was there to “execute” local politicians, and they considered Furey to be among those in danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.