Crime

N.L. man arrested for threats to ‘execute’ politicians to appear in court Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video 'RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians' RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians
Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP have arrested a man over an alleged murder plot against incumbent premier and provincial Liberal leader Andrew Furey, and other politicians on the election campaign trail. Ross Lord explains how officials foiled the disturbing plan.

CORNER BROOK, N.L. – A Newfoundland and Labrador man alleged to have threatened to kill politicians and to have had 36 knives in his truck when he was arrested near a campaign office is due in court this afternoon.

66-year-old George Brake, who RCMP say is from Shoal Brook in western Newfoundland, will appear in court in Corner Brook, N.L., on charges including uttering threats to cause death.

Read more: Man arrested with 36 knives threatened to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians: RCMP

He was arrested Tuesday morning in Deer Lake, N.L., after a high-speed police chase through Deer Lake.

RCMP say the chase began when they were notified of a man behaving erratically, talking about guns and “stopping the election.”

Police say he was arrested near the office of Jim Goudie, the Progressive Conservative candidate running in the district against Liberal Leader Andrew Furey in the Feb. 13 provincial election.

Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Critics question timing of N.L. election call

Police say Brake said he was there to “execute” local politicians, and they considered Furey to be among those in danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
