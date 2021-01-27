After harrowing evening, campaigning to resume for N.L. Liberal Leader Andrew Furey

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Liberal Leader Andrew Furey is set to return to the campaign trail Wednesday after a man driving a truck loaded with knives was arrested in what police said was a mission to stop the provincial election.
Furey is on Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula Tuesday as his team recovers from an incident that a spokeswoman says targeted the incumbent premier.
Police say they arrested the man Tuesday after a high-speed chase that began with him saying he was going to Deer Lake to disrupt the Feb. 13 election.
He was arrested in a parking lot outside a candidate’s office in Deer Lake, which is in the Humber-Gros Morne district where Furey is running.
Furey’s campaign said they were advised the incident was likely targeted toward him.
In a tweet Tuesday night, NDP Leader Alison Coffin extended her best wishes to Furey and his team and said reports about the incident were troubling.
