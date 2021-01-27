After harrowing evening, campaigning to resume for N.L. Liberal Leader Andrew Furey

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Liberal Leader Andrew Furey is set to return to the campaign trail Wednesday after a man driving a truck loaded with knives was arrested in what police said was a mission to stop the provincial election.

Furey is on Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula Tuesday as his team recovers from an incident that a spokeswoman says targeted the incumbent premier.

Police say they arrested the man Tuesday after a high-speed chase that began with him saying he was going to Deer Lake to disrupt the Feb. 13 election.

He was arrested in a parking lot outside a candidate’s office in Deer Lake, which is in the Humber-Gros Morne district where Furey is running.

Reports of a traumatic incident in Deer Lake are certainly very troubling. Violence or threats of violence have no place in our province. On behalf of all New Democrats, I want to extend my best wishes to Mr. Furey as well as the staff and volunteers at his campaign. #nlpoli https://t.co/ojJ9E7a8Wq — Alison Coffin (@AlisonCoffinNDP) January 26, 2021

Furey’s campaign said they were advised the incident was likely targeted toward him.

In a tweet Tuesday night, NDP Leader Alison Coffin extended her best wishes to Furey and his team and said reports about the incident were troubling.