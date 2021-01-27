Menu

Politics

After harrowing evening, campaigning to resume for N.L. Liberal Leader Andrew Furey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey supported by his wife Dr. Allison Furey and their children, Mark, Maggie and Rachel at a press conference in the lobby of the Confederation Building in St. John’s on Friday, January 15, 2021 where he announced a February 13, 2021 provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Liberal Leader Andrew Furey is set to return to the campaign trail Wednesday after a man driving a truck loaded with knives was arrested in what police said was a mission to stop the provincial election.

Furey is on Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula Tuesday as his team recovers from an incident that a spokeswoman says targeted the incumbent premier.

Read more: N.L. premier target of man arrested with knives outside election office: campaign

Police say they arrested the man Tuesday after a high-speed chase that began with him saying he was going to Deer Lake to disrupt the Feb. 13 election.

He was arrested in a parking lot outside a candidate’s office in Deer Lake, which is in the Humber-Gros Morne district where Furey is running.

Furey’s campaign said they were advised the incident was likely targeted toward him.

In a tweet Tuesday night, NDP Leader Alison Coffin extended her best wishes to Furey and his team and said reports about the incident were troubling.

