Entertainment

Emmy, Oscar winning actor Cloris Leachman dead at 94

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 27, 2021 7:33 pm
FILE - Actress Cloris Leachman gestures to honoree Mel Brooks in the audience during the American Film Institute's 41st Lifetime Achievement Award Gala on June 6, 2013, in Los Angeles. Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the "The Last Picture Show" and Emmys for her comedic work in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other TV series, has died. She was 94.
FILE - Actress Cloris Leachman gestures to honoree Mel Brooks in the audience during the American Film Institute's 41st Lifetime Achievement Award Gala on June 6, 2013, in Los Angeles. Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the "The Last Picture Show" and Emmys for her comedic work in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other TV series, has died. She was 94. (Photo by Chris Pizello/Invision/AP, FILE)

Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, has died.

She was 94.

Read more: Larry King, American talk show host, dead at 87

Publicist Monique Moss says Leachman died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Her daughter was at her side.

Millions of viewers knew the actor as the self-absorbed neighbour Phyllis in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She also appeared as the mother of Timmy on the “Lassie” series.

She played a frontier prostitute in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” a crime spree family member in “Crazy Mama,” and the infamous Frau Bucher in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
