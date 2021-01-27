Emmy, Oscar winning actor Cloris Leachman dead at 94

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, has died.

She was 94.

Publicist Monique Moss says Leachman died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Her daughter was at her side.

Millions of viewers knew the actor as the self-absorbed neighbour Phyllis in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

0:32 Tanya Roberts dead: ‘That 70’s Show,’ Bond actor dies at 65 Tanya Roberts dead: ‘That 70’s Show,’ Bond actor dies at 65 – Jan 4, 2021

She also appeared as the mother of Timmy on the “Lassie” series.

Story continues below advertisement

She played a frontier prostitute in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” a crime spree family member in “Crazy Mama,” and the infamous Frau Bucher in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.”