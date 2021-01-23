Larry King, American talk show host, dead at 87

Send this page to someone via email

American talk show host Larry King has died, at age 87, his media company confirmed.

In a statement posted to King’s official twitter account, Ora Media said King passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement read.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children, Larry Jr., Chance, Canon and the entire King family.”

The news comes just weeks after King was reportedly hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to both CNN and ABC News, the 87-year-old had been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the virus.

Ora Media said funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later “in coordination with the King family.”

A longtime nationally syndicated radio host, from 1985 through 2010 King was a nightly fixture on CNN, where he won many honours, including two Peabody awards.

The talk show host had battled through a number of health issues in the last several years.

In 2017, King revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, and in 2019 he was hospitalized after suffering from angina.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

-With a file from the Associated Press