At least 21 victims identified in child pornography case against Riverview basketball coach

The Crown has laid new charges against a Riverview volunteer basketball coach accused of making and possessing child pornography.

Thirty-one new charges against Shawn Curtis Nickerson were heard in a Tuesday morning court phone appearance.

The new charges, expected to replace the 30 previous ones, contain new details on the incidents Nickerson is accused of.

Court documents now suggest 32-year-old Nickerson is facing charges for incidents that occurred between June 20, 2016 and Oct. 25, 2020.

The documents allege there were more than 80 instances of Nickerson making child pornography of identified persons, and a least another eight of unknown individuals.

A publication ban prevents releasing any information that could identify known or potential victims. In the court documents, victims are identified with alphabetical initials, such as A.A., A.B. and so on until A.V.

One of the charges says Nickerson produced child pornography in 12 videos involving A.A. He is also charged with making all 12 videos of child pornography involving A.A. available.

Another charge states he made 17 child pornography videos that involve either A.A. or A.B.

The new charges also allege that Nickerson made at least 13 visual recordings of individuals who were “in circumstances that give rise to a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

At least 20 victims have been identified by police.

Nickerson was first charged with one count of making child pornography in October, but Crown prosecutors announced an additional 30 charges in early November, including making and possessing child pornography and making child pornography available. Those charges will be replaced with the new ones.

Nickerson appeared in court in early December and was additionally charged with one count of sexual assault for incidents that allegedly occurred between December 2018 and June 2019.

He is expected to return to court next week.