Riverview basketball coach charged with sexual assault of minor

A Riverview volunteer basketball coach facing more than 30 charges related to child pornography has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Codiac RCMP say 32-year-old Shawn Curtis Nickerson appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with one count of sexual assault for incidents that allegedly occurred between December 2018 and June 2019. The incidents were reported to police on Oct. 26.

Nickerson was first charged with one count of making child pornography in October, but Crown prosecutors announced an additional 30 charges in early November, including making and possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

According to court documents, Nickerson is charged in connection with incidents occurring between June 2, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2020.

Charges also include making and publishing visual recordings of several minors “who were in a circumstance that gives rise to a reasonable expectation of privacy,” last month’s court documents said.

Seven minors were listed in the 30 charges. Several charges involve “unknown persons.”

On Tuesday, RCMP said Nickerson was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 26.