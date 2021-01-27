Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek woman accused of spitting on Victoria, B.C., bus driver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 6:57 pm
Click to play video 'Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver' Victoria police release video of suspect accused of spitting on bus driver
Victoria police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in a spitting assault on a B.C. transit operator.

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to try and identify a woman accused of spitting on a BC Transit bus driver.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2020.

Read more: Video shows man shove woman off Vancouver bus after she spits on him

Police say the driver had to make a sudden stop after being cut off by another vehicle.

A woman sitting near the front of the bus fell out of her seat, and became angry with the driver, police said.

Click to play video 'Video shows woman shoved off Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger' Video shows woman shoved off Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger
Video shows woman shoved off Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger – Oct 22, 2020

“She approached the Transit operator, yelled at them, and then pulled on the plexiglass barrier,” states a police media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The young woman then spat at the Transit operator.”

Investigators said the woman got off the bus and was last seen going south on Quadra Street.

Read more: Vancouver police officers latest victims of spit assault, deputy chief says

The bus driver was uninjured in the incident.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and young with a slender build.

She had “medium-coloured” long hair and was wearing a light grey sweatshirt and dark leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVictoria policeBus DriverBC TransitSpitspit assaultassautspit on bus driverbus driver spitvictoria spitvictoria spit bus drivervictoria spitter
Flyers
More weekly flyers