Police seek woman accused of spitting on Victoria, B.C., bus driver

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to try and identify a woman accused of spitting on a BC Transit bus driver.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2020.

Police say the driver had to make a sudden stop after being cut off by another vehicle.

A woman sitting near the front of the bus fell out of her seat, and became angry with the driver, police said.

“She approached the Transit operator, yelled at them, and then pulled on the plexiglass barrier,” states a police media release.

“The young woman then spat at the Transit operator.”

Investigators said the woman got off the bus and was last seen going south on Quadra Street.

The bus driver was uninjured in the incident.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and young with a slender build.

She had “medium-coloured” long hair and was wearing a light grey sweatshirt and dark leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police.