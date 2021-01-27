Hospitalizations drop as Quebec adds 1,328 new coronavirus cases, 53 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,328 new cases and 53 more deaths Wednesday as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen 257,330 novel coronavirus cases, while the death toll has reached 9,630. Recoveries have topped 232,000.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by 34 to 1,290. Of those patients, four more are in intensive care for a total of 221.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the downward trend of cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks is encouraging.

“We are on the right track,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, health authorities say 28,061 tests were given Monday, the latest day for which that information is available. More than 5.7 million tests have been administered so far.

Quebec provided 4,340 vaccines Tuesday as the province begins to deal with the expected slowdown due to temporary shipment delays of the Pfizer vaccine. Since December, 229,219 doses have been given.