Crime

Mother facing charges in east Hamilton collision that injured daughter

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 10:36 am
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide
Don Mitchell, Global News

A mother from Peel region is facing a pair of charges for failing to put a seatbelt on her daughter, who was injured in an east Hamilton crash in September, according to police.

Investigators say the 32-year-old driver from Brampton hit a light standard with a 2016 Mercedes-Benz on the morning of Sept. 8 at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and South Service Road.

Read more: East Hamilton crash sends young girl to McMaster Children’s Hospital, police investigating

The woman’s five-year-old daughter, a passenger in the car, had to be transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Though detectives have ruled out speed as a factor in the accident, the mother has been charged with careless driving.

Police say the victim is no longer in hospital but has not fully recovered from her injuries.

Click to play video '2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington' 2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington
2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington
