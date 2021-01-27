Mother facing charges in east Hamilton collision that injured daughter

A mother from Peel region is facing a pair of charges for failing to put a seatbelt on her daughter, who was injured in an east Hamilton crash in September, according to police.
Investigators say the 32-year-old driver from Brampton hit a light standard with a 2016 Mercedes-Benz on the morning of Sept. 8 at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and South Service Road.
The woman’s five-year-old daughter, a passenger in the car, had to be transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Though detectives have ruled out speed as a factor in the accident, the mother has been charged with careless driving.
Police say the victim is no longer in hospital but has not fully recovered from her injuries.
