Canada

East Hamilton crash sends young girl to McMaster Children’s Hospital, police investigating

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
A young girl is recovering at McMaster Children's Hospital after a crash in East Hamilton.
A young girl is recovering at McMaster Children's Hospital after a crash in East Hamilton. Lisa Polewski / Global News

A five-year-old girl is recovering at McMaster Children’s Hospital after suffering a life-threatening injury in a crash in East Hamilton early Tuesday morning.

Hamilton police say officers, along with firefighters and paramedics, were called at around 2 a.m. to the South Service Road, near Centennial Parkway North, where a 2016 Mercedes-Benz sedan had crashed into a traffic light pole in the centre median.

Police say it appears the vehicle, which was being driven by a 32-year-old woman from Brampton, lost control and slammed into the light standard.

Read more: No charges after July’s painting of Defund The Police across Hamilton’s Main Street

The young girl was transported to hospital with a life-threatening injury and police say she is currently in stable condition.

Police say speed has not been ruled out as a factor in the collision, but investigators say they believe impairment was not a contributing factor.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or arrived shortly afterwards, to contact police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

