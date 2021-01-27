Coronavirus: 5 student cases reported in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Five student cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday, according to the Ontario government’s COVID tracker site.

Four student cases were reported at Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI) in Lindsay, which serves students in Grades 9 to 12. There is also one student case at Rolling Hills Public School in the village of Bethany, south of Lindsay, which serves students from Grades 5 to 8.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit did not report the cases as outbreaks.

In an email to Global News Peterborough, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board says all five cases reported on the ministry’s website are considered community-based transmission and not school-based transmission.

“The individuals were identified as positive during the school shutdown period and have not been in the school building,” said Sinead Fegan, the school board’s communications officer.

The health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

