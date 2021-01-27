Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 5 student cases reported in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 10:05 am
Four students at Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute tested positive for COVID-19.
Four students at Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute tested positive for COVID-19. Google Streetview

Five student cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday, according to the Ontario government’s COVID tracker site.

Four student cases were reported at Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI) in Lindsay, which serves students in Grades 9 to 12. There is also one student case at Rolling Hills Public School in the village of Bethany, south of Lindsay, which serves students from Grades 5 to 8.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit did not report the cases as outbreaks.

Read more: Schools reopen in 7 public health units across southern Ontario

In an email to Global News Peterborough, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board says all five cases reported on the ministry’s website are considered community-based transmission and not school-based transmission.

“The individuals were identified as positive during the school shutdown period and have not been in the school building,” said Sinead Fegan, the school board’s communications officer.

The health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

