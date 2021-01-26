Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 53 outbreaks across the city

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and eight more coronavirus-related deaths.

Public health says two of the deaths were connected to a pair of homes experiencing outbreaks — Macassa Lodge and The Meadows.

The Meadows now has seven deaths and 45 total cases tied to an outbreak that began on Dec. 16.

Macassa Lodge also recorded its seventh death since its latest outbreak began on Jan. 1. The home has had 39 total coronavirus cases.

Hamilton has had 240 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March of last year. The latest involves six people in their 80s, a person in their 60s and another in their 50s.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped for the second day in a row from 731 on Monday to 688 on Tuesday.

Public health says there are three new outbreaks: at a retirement home, a laboratory and another hospital unit.

The Juravinski hospital now has four outbreaks involving 57 people, adding another to its E2 unit on Tuesday.

Health facilities run by Hamilton’s two hospital agencies are now dealing with 13 outbreaks across the city involving 179 people, 90 patients and 89 staff.

The satellite health facility in downtown has outbreaks on three floors among 85 people, 46 patients and 39 workers.

Hamilton hospitals are currently treating 126 patients for COVID-19.

Paracel Laboratories on Nash Street in the city’s east end is reporting three COVID-19 cases among staff, while Highgate Residence of Ancaster is reporting a single case involving one worker.

Hamilton now has 53 outbreaks that have accounted for more than 700 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths.

There have now been 8,832 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, death at LTCH

Halton Region reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a death at a long-term care home in Burlington.

The region now has 8,108 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

Halton’s active cases dropped day over day from 469 on Monday to 455 on Tuesday. Burlington has 112 active cases, Halton Hills 49, Milton 195 and Oakville 99.

The only death is connected to an outbreak at the Creek Way Village LTCH in Burlington. It’s the third death at the home which has had 20 total coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 18.

Public health recorded one new outbreak at the Wyndham Manor LTCH. No details on the number of initial cases in the surge have been revealed. The outbreak is the third the home has had during the pandemic.

An outbreak between late October and early January saw 146 people become infected with the virus and 21 die at the LTCH.

Halton has 41 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Niagara Region recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and eight new virus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped for the second consecutive day from 1,487 on Monday to 1,423 on Tuesday.

Overall, Niagara has had 7,445 total positive cases and 284 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 51 active outbreaks with 33 in health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including four in the agency’s hospitals in Welland and St. Catharines.

The two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 14 combined active cases at an inpatient unit and the emergency department as of Tuesday.

The Welland site has two outbreaks on its sixth-floor unit involving eight active cases as of Jan. 26. Seven people have died amid the outbreak on the sixth-floor unit which began on Jan.13.

The outbreak at the hospital’s extended care unit only involves one resident case.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls is now down to just two active cases. The home has had 246 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has seven active cases. The long-term care home in the Falls has had 87 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 47 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region administered another 251 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. To date, at least 3,600 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region’s active cases dropped from 142 on Monday to 100 as of Jan. 26.

The counties combined have 1,294 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks: at Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Brant County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Brant County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The region has recorded 1,317 total cases since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases dropped day over day from 47 on Monday to 46 on Tuesday. Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

In a pandemic update on Tuesday, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said there was a “sizeable improvement” in the lack of coronavirus cases, last week.

Over a seven-day period, the county recorded just 47 new cases compared to the week before when public health revealed 117 cases. The region’s weekly incidence rate, reproductive number and percent positivity rate also dropped again week over week.

“This improvement tells us that the provincial shutdown measures that came into effect on Boxing Day are working. It’s clear that the majority of our residents are following the shutdown guidance passed on to them,” Urbantke said.

An outbreak at the Fox Ridge LTCH in Brantford was declared over on Monday. The home had just two staff cases over the 20-day outbreak.

Stedman Community Hospice, which has one resident case and six staff cases is the only remaining active outbreak in Brant County.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Brant’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now on hold due at least until March due to delays in vaccine deliveries from overseas.

“It is disappointing for us and our community partners to have to pause our vaccine campaign due to Pfizer-BioNTech production delays, but I can assure residents that we are well-positioned to pick up where we left off when sufficient vaccine reserves begin to be received again,” said Urbantke.

