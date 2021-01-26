Coronavirus: Ford says Trudeau, feds need to be ‘fighting’ for COVID-19 vaccines
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government should be “fighting for our vaccines for Canada,” adding that it’s “the single number one job right now.” Ford said Monday during a briefing that the federal government notified them on Friday that Ontario would receive no Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose deliveries this week, and to expect a smaller amount the following week.