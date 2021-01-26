Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Staff begin work stoppage due to COVID-19 safety concerns at Toronto special needs school

Support staff at a special needs school in Toronto have begun a work stoppage after expressing their concern for a lack of COVID-19 safety precautions.

In a letter sent to parents and subsequently shared with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Monday, the principal from Beverley School said staff have “exercised their right to being a work refusal process.”

The principal continued to say that teachers remain in class and that administration from neighbouring schools were brought in to ensure there was enough staff at the school.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,740 new cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

677 were in Toronto

320 were in Peel Region

144 were in York Region

51 were in Durham Region

49 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,740 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 258,700.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest increase in daily cases since mid-December.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,909 after 63 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,261 from the previous day. The government said 30,717 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths, outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,389 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 24 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 246 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of 10 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,164 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,905 active cases among staff — down by 102 cases and down by 105 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.