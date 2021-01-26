Support staff begin work stoppage due to COVID-19 safety concerns at Toronto special needs school

Send this page to someone via email

Support staff at a special needs school in Toronto have begun a work stoppage after expressing their concern for a lack of COVID-19 safety precautions.

In a letter sent to parents and subsequently shared with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Monday, the principal from Beverley School said staff have “exercised their right to being a work refusal process.”

“This process involves the TDSB and the Ministry of Labour discussing concerns with the impacted staff to come to a resolution,” said Danjela Malobabic.

The principal continued to say that teachers remain in class and that administration from neighbouring schools were brought in to ensure there was enough staff at the school.

Story continues below advertisement

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said “approximately 20 support staff … have initiated the work refusal process.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario parents, children dealing with stress of virtual learning

There are no known cases of COVID-19 at the school, Malobabic said, and the school will “remain open to provide in-person learning in cases where students with special education needs cannot be accommodated with remote learning.”

Earlier in January, staff of students with special needs had raised their concerns about returning to in-class learning.

The Ontario government said the decision to allow for in-person learning to resume for those with special needs was made at the recommendation of experts.

The education ministry said students with special needs can benefit from the routine and consistency of learning in-person and noted that their return to physical classrooms comes with “strong health and safety measures.”

“We have followed that advice, supported by the chief medical officer of health, to ensure a small number of the most exceptional children can receive the care they desperately need,” said ministry spokeswoman Caitlin Clark.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press