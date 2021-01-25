IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the circumstances that led to a fatal crash in Morden following a police chase.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the incident, which took place around midnight on Friday, took place when suspects fled a traffic stop by Morden Police.
After a chase, police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but later found the vehicle on its side in a field.
The driver and a passenger were found in need of medical attention and taken to hospital. The passenger later died of his injuries.
Because the incident involved a death, the IIU said it has also asked for the presence of a civilian monitor.
