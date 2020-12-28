Man arrested after late night police chase in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man from Pelican Rapids, Man., is in police custody after nearly an hour-long pursuit in Winnipeg on Dec. 26.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) say they first attempted to pull over the Toyota Tacoma with no license plates around 11:35 p.m. in the downtown area, but the vehicle fled and was not pursued.

Shortly thereafter, the truck was spotted on Maryland Street, then seen driving westbound on Portage Avenue.

Police followed the vehicle from a distance before requesting the help of Air1.

The police helicopter followed the vehicle for 45 minutes through the Headingley area before it returned to the city.

The suspect continued speeding into oncoming traffic toward the downtown area.

At 12:30 a.m. the man hit a civilian vehicle at Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue.

Police arrested the suspect during which time he confronted officers with a knife.

The WPS deployed a conductive weapon and arrested the suspect at the scene.

The person driving the civilian vehicle did not require medical attention from the crash, however the suspect was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries from the accident.

Dakota Kenneth Edward Tripp of Pelican Rapids was released into police custody, charged with six offences and remains in custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is assuming a monitoring role after being informed of the details of the incident, but may revisit that decision if new information arises.

