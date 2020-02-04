Winnipeg police helicopter called in for chase through city

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing a number of charges after a routine traffic stop led to a police chase through several Winnipeg neighbourhoods early Monday.

Police say the driver of a suspicious vehicle took off through a red light when officers tried to pull it over near Sherbrook Street and Logan Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

The police helicopter began following the vehicle as it drove through the Shaughnessy Heights and Tyndall Park neighbourhoods. Police say at some point a loaded sawed-off shotgun was thrown out of the vehicle, which was recovered by officers on the ground.

Air1 continued following the vehicle through the Oak Point Highway, Omands Creek, Sargent Park, Wolseley and West Broadway areas until ground crews took over the chase around 1:45 a.m.

Police say a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle and was caught in the 100 block of Young Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The female driver abandoned the vehicle a short time later on Roslyn Crescent and fled on foot, but was caught in the first 100 block of Balmoral Street after being tracked by the police helicopter.

Police say the woman was found in possession of cheques stolen at various locations dating back to last March and also had identification stolen from a home in December. They say she withdrew just over $800 by cheque from the account of a man whose vehicle was broken into in November.

Both the suspects also stole an Amazon package from the front of a home on Feb. 1, police said.

Chantelle Louise Kryminski, 27, of Winnipeg, and Jason Federick Moar, 27, of Little Grand Rapids First Nation, are each facing a long list of charges.

Both have been detained in custody.

1:29 Air1 helicopter seen as good use of Winnipeg police resources by public, officers: report Air1 helicopter seen as good use of Winnipeg police resources by public, officers: report