Shannex reports 2 deaths at Parkland Saint John from last week

Shannex is reporting two deaths at its long-term care facility in Saint John.

The two residents of Lily Court in the Tucker Hall complex at Parkland Saint John died on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“During this time, we have said goodbye to so many without the opportunity to celebrate their lives and the freedom to grieve together,” said Derek Green, the vice president of Shannex’s New Brunswick operation, in a press release on Sunday.

“These two families have also had to deal with the added worry of losing a loved one related to COVID-19 and we join with our Lily Court community in extending our collective condolences for their losses.” Tweet This

The company issued an apology on Sunday for its delay in informing residents and employees at their facilities of the most recent deaths.

“Reporting on whether a resident has passed due to COVID-19 is sometimes complicated because we need to work with multiple healthcare partners,” the company said.

Both of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19 before their deaths. However, it’s not clear why the province has not previously recorded these deaths as COVID-19 related.

The last COVID-related death reported by the New Brunswick health department was on Jan. 19 and involved a resident of Tucker Hall.

A request for comment from the New Brunswick health department was not immediately returned.

Shannex also provided an update on testing at the Tucker Hall facility.

It has not detected any additional COVID-19 cases since Jan. 20.

As of Sunday, there are only five active cases, two residents and three employees.