Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating man’s death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Edmonton homicide detectives investigate man's death on the northwest end of the city, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Edmonton homicide detectives investigate man's death on the northwest end of the city, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Les Knight, Global News

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit was investigating a death in the northwest end of the city Sunday.

Police said officers were called to a home in the area of 128 Ave. and 129 St. at around 10 p.m. Saturday after a call of a man in cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Shooting death in Edmonton on Sunday ruled a homicide

Several suspects fled the scene and no one is currently in custody, according to police.

The victim died in hospital Sunday morning, police said. His identity has not been released.

