Edmonton homicide detectives investigating man’s death

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit was investigating a death in the northwest end of the city Sunday.

Police said officers were called to a home in the area of 128 Ave. and 129 St. at around 10 p.m. Saturday after a call of a man in cardiac arrest.

Several suspects fled the scene and no one is currently in custody, according to police.

The victim died in hospital Sunday morning, police said. His identity has not been released.

