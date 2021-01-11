Police reveal identities of man, woman found dead in south Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

The deaths of a man and a woman found inside a south Edmonton home last week have been ruled homicides.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, police were called “under suspicious circumstances” to a home in the area of 111 Street and 78 Avenue. Police would not elaborate on what led them to the home.

Inside, police located the bodies of a man and a woman. Over the weekend, autopsies were completed. The victims have been identified by police as 29-year-old Deidra Aldridge and 30-year-old Daniel Grandbois.

The causes of their deaths are not being released for investigative reasons, according to the Edmonton Police Service. Police said both deaths are homicides.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims were not residents of the home, police said in a media release Monday. No further information about the homicides was released Monday.

1:40 Homicide detectives investigating deaths of 2 people in south Edmonton home Homicide detectives investigating deaths of 2 people in south Edmonton home

Homicide detectives are still seeking tips from anyone with information about the circumstances that led to these deaths.

Anyone who may have witnesses suspicious activity in the area on or before Jan. 6 is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement